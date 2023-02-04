International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.89

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.89 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.25). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.21), with a volume of 153,684 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.29 million and a P/E ratio of 466.67.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

