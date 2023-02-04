Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Trading Down 1.7%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.68. 142,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 153,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.
