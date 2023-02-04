Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ) Shares Down 1.8%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $304.54 and last traded at $306.18. 75,878,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 51,670,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.72.
Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.05.
