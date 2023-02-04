Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.91. 704,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 150,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72.

