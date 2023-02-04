Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.71

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $148.71 and traded as high as $166.00. Investors Title shares last traded at $158.50, with a volume of 2,056 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investors Title in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Investors Title Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $301.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.71.

Investors Title Cuts Dividend

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 11.42%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Investors Title by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Investors Title by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Investors Title by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Investors Title by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

