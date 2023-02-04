Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.54. Invitae shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 442,381 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Invitae Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $636.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. On average, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invitae by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

