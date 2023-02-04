IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.44

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.44 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 66.75 ($0.82). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 66.75 ($0.82), with a volume of 1,140,726 shares trading hands.

IP Group Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £690.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6,675.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.44.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

