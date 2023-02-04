IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.2% during the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 152,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $161.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.93.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

