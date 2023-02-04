IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.15

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.15 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.64). IQE shares last traded at GBX 50.90 ($0.63), with a volume of 1,092,657 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQE from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

IQE Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £409.64 million and a PE ratio of -13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

