iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.35 and last traded at $48.35. 674,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 520,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04.

