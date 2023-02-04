iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.50 and last traded at $81.50. 7,161,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,679,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.80.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.64.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.