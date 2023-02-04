iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.08 and last traded at $106.70. 20,585,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 19,499,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.97.

Featured Stories

