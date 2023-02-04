iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.96 and last traded at $51.08. Approximately 4,591,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 1,578,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91.
