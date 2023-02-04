iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.99 and last traded at $47.01. 1,136,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,184,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73.

