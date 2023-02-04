iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.08. 167,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 285,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.