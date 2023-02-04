iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading Down 1.1%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.49 and last traded at $71.65. 26,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 74,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.