iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading Down 1.1%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.49 and last traded at $71.65. 26,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 74,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.