iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $39.12.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

