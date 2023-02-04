iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Raised by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,994 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $89,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,916,000 after purchasing an additional 268,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after purchasing an additional 103,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

