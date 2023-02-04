iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Stock Price Down 2%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $423.83 and last traded at $426.09. 1,815,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,306,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.57.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.26.
