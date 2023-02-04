iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Shares Down 0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.96 and last traded at $109.96. 3,698,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,829,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.98.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.98.
