iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,460 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $373,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,816,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $269.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

