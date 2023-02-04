iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Down to $21.15

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $20.05. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 19,875 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $739.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
