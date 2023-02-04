iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Down to $21.15

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $20.05. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 19,875 shares traded.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $739.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

About iTeos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 415,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 146.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 332,625 shares during the period.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

