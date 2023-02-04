Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Robert L. Katz Sells 4,970 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $82.17 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 172,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $16,839,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.