Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.40, but opened at $28.05. Janus Henderson Group shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 15,905 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

