Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Globant’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

Globant Trading Down 4.7 %

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

Globant stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.11. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.63 and a 1-year high of $286.63. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

