Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.89) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.52) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.52) to GBX 3,100 ($38.29) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.96) price objective on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.68).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,414 ($29.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £169.03 billion and a PE ratio of 515.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,354.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,304.81. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,557 ($31.58).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

