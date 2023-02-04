Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KPTI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

KPTI stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $275.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

