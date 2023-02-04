Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.