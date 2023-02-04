Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of LUV opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

