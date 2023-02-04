Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Graco Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

GGG opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Graco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 77,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 21,394.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,317 over the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Stories

