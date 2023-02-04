Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion.

Accenture Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

ACN stock opened at $289.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.35. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $356.53. The company has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.