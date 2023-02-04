Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.44.

META stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average is $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $242.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

