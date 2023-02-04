Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

NYSE UPS opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $230.35. The company has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.81 and its 200 day moving average is $181.03.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

