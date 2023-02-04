Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

NYSE JCI opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

