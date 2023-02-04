JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Trading Down 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.22 and last traded at $50.22. Approximately 9,751,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,988,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

