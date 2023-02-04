JTC (LON:JTC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 880 ($10.87) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

JTC Stock Down 2.2 %

JTC stock opened at GBX 768 ($9.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 755.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 743.14. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15,500.00. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 563 ($6.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($10.74).

Get JTC alerts:

JTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.