JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.87) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday.

JTC stock opened at GBX 768 ($9.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 755.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 743.14. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 563 ($6.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($10.74).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

