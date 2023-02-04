Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.75.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KRTX opened at $191.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.55. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,250. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. CWM LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

