Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.92) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.92) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.78) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $191.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.55. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,250. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

