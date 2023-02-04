KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KB Home were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

