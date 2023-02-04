Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target to $23.00

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $308.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 20.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 163,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.