Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $61.00 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -22.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

