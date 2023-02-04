Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.86.
KRYAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($139.13) to €117.00 ($127.17) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €118.00 ($128.26) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $95.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $126.76.
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kerry Group (KRYAY)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.