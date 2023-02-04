Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $132,000 Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,906,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,426,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

BHC stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a return on equity of 942.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

