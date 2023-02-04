Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $68,850,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $143,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $40.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 154.92% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

