Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TPVG stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $418.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.74.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

