Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

