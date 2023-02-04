KeyCorp Increases O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $15.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 34.92% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

OI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of OI opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $23.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

