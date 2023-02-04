KeyCorp Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $400.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS.
ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.45.
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
