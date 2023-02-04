KeyCorp Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $400.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

