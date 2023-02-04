KeyCorp Raises Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $45.00

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Phreesia Trading Down 4.1 %

PHR opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,234 shares of company stock worth $2,903,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.