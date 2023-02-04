KeyCorp Raises Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $45.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Trading Down 4.1 %

PHR opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,234 shares of company stock worth $2,903,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.